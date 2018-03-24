Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker, is expected to launch the updated Pulsar 150 in India soon. The first spy shot of the new model had recently emerged online. And now, before the 2018 version of the Pulsar 150 is scheduled to hit the showrooms, the price of the model has also been leaked.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 will be priced at Rs 78,234 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), suggest a new report. The report also notes that the updated model will be launched as a new variant of the Pulsar 150. The price of the 2018 version of the Pulsar is Rs 3,584 higher than the current version.

From the spy image of the 2018 Pulsar 150 that we have come across, the updated model will get cosmetic updates, taking inspiration from its bigger Pulsar 180 sibling. The motorcycle is expected to be offered in a new dual-tone color shade like black and blue with red inserts. However, its other color shades remain a mystery until the launch.

Other notable changes in the updated Pulsar include the addition of the rear disc brake and the new split-seat and grab rails instead of single-piece set-up in the current version. There is also 'Twin Disc' sticker on the front fender. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 is likely to feature the same 230 mm disc of the Pulsar 180 at the rear. The front disc is likely to continue without change.

Mechanically, the Pulsar 150 in its updated version is likely to get the same 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine. It is tuned to churn out 15 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 12.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is pitted against Suzuki Gixxer, Honda Unicorn, and Hero Xtreme in its segment.The new Pulsar 150 has started arriving at the showrooms of the company and is expected to be launched in the coming days.

Source: IamaBiker/BikeWale