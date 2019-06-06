Two Trinamool Congress workers were killed in two separate incidents in West Bengal, with the latest death reported from North Bengal's Cooch Behar, on Wednesday, June 5. Another party worker was killed in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area on Tuesday, June 4.

TMC supporters have blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for both the killings.

The deceased have been identified as Ajijar Rahaman and Nirmal Kundu. TMC workers will observe a black day for the killings on Thursday.

Rahaman was returning home when he was killed by alleged BJP workers, leading to tension in the Dinhata area.

Kundu, who was the president of ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality, was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting his house on Thursday evening.

BJP has refuted the claims made by TMC workers and said that the killings took place because of personal issues. "A personal issue was the cause of the incident, TMC is trying to politicise the issue," said Nitish Pramanaik, BJP MP from Cooch Behar.

Police have arrested two people in Kundu's death, after referring to the CCTV footage of the area. The accused are reportedly affiliated with the BJP.