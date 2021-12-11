Ranveer and Deepikas film 83 lands in trouble Close
Two farmers from Punjab were killed in a road accident on Saturday in Haryana's Hisar district while they were returning from the protest site at Tikri border, police said.

accident
accident. IANS

The victims -- Sukhdev Singh (40) and Ajaypreet Singh (32) -- belonged to Assa Buttar village in Gidderbaha in Muktsar district.

Another youth from the village, identified as Raghbir Singh, suffered injuries in the accident.

They were returning to their village in two trailers attached to a tractor, when a canter hit a trailer at around 5 a.m.

The deceased along with others had gone to the Tikri border on Thursday.

