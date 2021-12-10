At least 49 migrants were killed after a trailer truck overturned in southern Mexico, authorities have said.

The trailer illegally transporting migrants, mostly from Central America, on Thursday overturned on the highway nearing Tuxtla Gutierrez, capital of southern Chiapas state, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state's civil protection agency.

Another 58 people were injured, with three in serious conditions, said Luis Manuel Garcia, head of the agency.

According to Garcia, a mechanical failure caused the truck to hit a retaining wall on a curve before crashing into a pedestrian bridge, leading the cargo container to detach and overturn.