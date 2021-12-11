Haryana Police have advised motorists to modify their journey on national highways on Saturday to avoid inconvenience owing to the return of farmers to various destinations in Punjab after ending their year-long agitation on the national capital borders.

However, they said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free movement of the traffic on the highways across the state.

A police spokesperson said district Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure appropriate traffic, security and law and order arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in all districts from Delhi to Ambala and Bahadurgarh towards Hisar and Jind.

It is expected that farmers from Kundli and Tikri borders will go back by passing through the districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Hansi, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts in large groups that will become a large motorcade.

Keeping this in view, adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of traffic have been put in place by the police, said the spokesperson.

Punjab gests ready to welcome returning farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said the state government will welcome farmers on Saturday on their return from the Delhi borders where they held year-long protests against the three agricultural laws.

While congratulating the farmers, farm labourers and their leaders, the Chief Minister on Friday said it was the victory of the people and unmatched unity of various sections of society that have forced the Centre to rollback the "draconian black" laws.

Channi said despite not paying heed to the demands of the farmers for almost a year, the BJP leaders now wanted to encash the victory of the farmers and were trying to use it as electoral card in Punjab's forthcoming Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister said the farmers and people would never forgive the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and its leaders for testing their patience for the period of more than an year.

He said it was not an easy victory for the farmers as they had to pay the heavy price of the Centre's arrogance as more than 700 farmers lost their lives during the course of the agitation.

Channi said his government has also given jobs and financial assistance to the family members of 350 dead farmers.