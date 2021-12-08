Two brothers who assaulted policemen, including a sub-inspector, in a road rage case have been arrested by Karnataka police in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

The video of two brothers assaulting policemen with 'lathis' snatched from them has gone viral on social media.

Dheeraj and Manoj, both residents of Yelahanka, had beaten up SI Shreeshail and some constables on Monday night when they were returning home.

Due to ongoing civic work, one side of the road was closed for traffic and vehicles were plying on a narrow stretch. While Shreeshail was going on a bike, the accused were coming from the opposite direction in a car. An argument broken out between them near a narrow spot regarding backtracking of vehicles.

Shreeshail called police constables to the spot. Despite the presence of police, the accused continued with the arguments and assaulted the SI and police constables. The accused had hit them with their lathis and dragged them all over the road. Public had to intervene to pacify both the parties.

According to sources, the incident turned violent as the police officer used abusive words against the brothers while asking them to give way. One of the accused worked in Swiggy and another worked in a private company, sources disclosed.