Bengaluru has witnessed some serious accidents in the recent past, many of which have been caused due to potholes and many are a result of reckless driving. The latter has caused a major accident, resulting in a pile-up in Bengaluru's bustling 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar. An alleged speeding Mercedes Benz crashed into another car in front of it, which then caused a pile-up.

In the accident, one person was tragically killed. Several photos and videos from the accident site have appeared on social media, showing cars damaged beyond recognition. Two cars, one auto rickshaw and a tempo have been severely damaged.

According to the police, several persons were injured. The identity of the deceased victim was not revealed. However, it is learned that the Mercedes Benz belonged to one Nandita Chawndri. The photos of the accident also show one Maruti Suzuki Dzire, an Alto hatchback, completely wrecked, An auto rickshaw was also severely damaged.

Traffic diverted

Due to the massive pile-up, the police officials had to divert the traffic. Towing trucks were called in to remove the damaged cars from the spot. The police are currently investigating the cause behind the accident and also inspecting if any drivers involved in the accident were intoxicated.