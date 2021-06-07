The dust has only started to settle on the Zomato row in Bengaluru, yet another shocker from the city involving another food delivery executive has sent shockwaves across the nation. After an Instagram user Waseem brought to light an incident of a Swiggy delivery executive getting thrashed by four youths over free food, there's an outpour of support for food delivery worker 25-year-old Karthik Hariprasad.

But what happened with Hariprasad in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, when food delivery executives are going out there to meet the needs of those who can afford to stay indoors is spine-chilling.

Thrashed for refusing to give free food

It was just another day, another food delivery for Hariprasad, but little did he know about what he was about to walk in to. The 25-year-old food delivery executive was allegedly attacked by four youths who had placed an order for food on Swiggy. When Hariprasad reached the delivery location on the evening of May 28 in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar area, the young men were waiting and then tried to cancel the order by calling Swiggy customer care. It was a deliberate attempt to get the ordered food for free, Hariprasad alleged.

When the Swiggy worker asked the customers to pay for the food, they refused and allegedly demanded it for free. But Hariprasad had decided to give the food to the needy instead, which did not go down well with those youths, who started abusing Hariprasad. Things quickly escalated and verbal assault turned physical and Hariprasad was overpowered by the four young men, who allegedly threw punches and attacked with stones, leaving Hariprasad injured.

Hariprasad sustained a head injury and was knocked unconscious. The young men didn't stop there as they allegedly took away the Swiggy worker's phone, Rs 1,800 cash he had saved up for his sister's wedding and damaged his bike and helmet.

Other food delivery workers spotted the assault and rushed to the rescue, seeing which the youths escaped. The police was called and then Hariprasad was taken to the hospital, where he got stitches on his head.

Hariprasad, who is back to his hometown in AP's Chittoor district for his sister's wedding, said the Magadi road police station inspector has been following up and he intends to register an official complaint once he returns to Bengaluru on Wednesday, TNM reported. Swiggy said the customer details will be provided to the police for them to carry out the investigation. Moreover, the food delivery platform has offered to provide any legal help to Hariprasad and even asked him to encash his employer's health insurance.

After Waseem's post on Instagram, Hariprasad has received financial support for all of his losses. While expressing gratitude for the same, he intends to help the needy with the excess money.