The trailer of Rajinikanth and Akhay Kumar's 2.0 will be released in Chennai on Saturday, 3 November at 10 am at Sathyam Cinemas. The makers have planned a grand event which will be graced by the entire cast and crew of the multilingual movie.

The trailer launch function of 2.0 will be telecast live on Zee Tamil and people can watch the event online by registering by entering the website on the channel. The users have to register and buy two-month subscription to catch all the action of the event.

Although the trailer launch function begins at 10 am, it will be officially out online at 12 pm IST. It has to be noted that Zee Network has acquired the satellite rights of all the versions for a record Rs 110 crore.

The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer have carried out promotional events in a large scale from the day one. They organised the first look launch event in Mumbai in which some of the big names from Bollywood that includes Salman Khan had taken part.

The audio of 2.0 was launched in at Burj Park in Dubai. By doing the function outside India, the movie managed to garner the attention from the international media.

The promotions are reaching its highest point with the trailer launch in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the home territory of Rajinikanth and director Shankar.

Lyca Productions-funded 2.0 stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the leads. Amy Jackson is the female lead in Shankar-directorial movie.