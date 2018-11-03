Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for the first time in Shankar's science fiction 2.0, a movie that has the biggest-ever budget in the Indian cinema. The multilingual film is shot in Tamil and Hindi and has been dubbed in other languages, including Telugu and Malayalam.

Trailer Launch:

After launching the first look and audio in Mumbai and Dubai, respectively, the trailer is being unveiled in Chennai. A grand event is being held in the capital city of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 3 November which is expected to be graced by the complete cast and crew of 2.0. Here, we bring you the live updates of the trailer release function:

9.43 am: The entire South Indian media is here. Journalists from Karnataka and Kerala are in large numbers. Truly, this event will be biggest among all the film-related events in Southern film industry.

9.30 am: The stage is set for the 2.0 trailer launch.

Lyca Productions has funded the movie, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead role. Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Riyaz Khan and others are in the cast with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rumoured to be doing a cameo in the mega-budget project. It has AR Rahman's music, Anthony's editing and Nirvah Shah's cinematography.

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 was launched on in December 2016 and the movie was supposed to appear before the audience in 2017. But the film was delayed due to extensive post-production works. It has over 2100 VFX shots and VFX companies could not deliver the output on time, causing the delay.