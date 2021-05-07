South African millionaire Elon Musk has several times claimed that his ultimate aim is to build a human colony on Mars. According to Musk, human beings are the only conscious beings in the universe and using this consciousness, humans should emerge as multi-planetary species in the future. And now, a section of netizens claim that a book published in 1953 had a reference about Elon Musk, and it predicts that a man named Elon will take humans to Mars.

German scientist predicted Elon Musk's rise?

According to netizens, German scientist Wernher Von Braun had predicted the rise of Elon Musk in his book The Mars Project. In his book, the German scientist had predicted that a man named Elon will lead humans on Mars.

The prediction made by the scientist recently came to the limelight when a Twitter user named Toby Li tweeted the picture of this non-fiction science book while replying to one of the posts from Elon Musk about destiny.

"Speaking about destiny, did you know that Von Braun's 1953 book 'Mars Project,' referenced a person named Elon that would bring humans to Mars? Pretty nuts," wrote Li.

Reinforcing evidence of the prediction, another Twitter user named Pranay Pathole tweeted the English translated page which mentions Elon.

Will Elon Musk rule the government on Mars?

However, the term Elon in the book is not the name of a person, instead, it is the name of a position, something like an elected representative who will rule the Red Planet, Express.co.uk reports.

"The Martian Government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled," the book reads.

Interestingly, Elon Musk had once called himself the Emperor of Mars, and this statement from the SpaceX founder has made many people believe that Musk is a person who holds several secrets about the future. At one point in time, Elon Musk had also claimed that he will visit Mars despite narrow chances of survival, and he also made it clear that the future government on the Red Planet will be based on direct democracy.