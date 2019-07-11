A 19-year-old boy from Bihar fell to his death from the ninth floor of an apartment in Mumbai. The deceased was in love with a married woman and tried to enter her Agripada flat through a window, which was located on the ninth floor.

His body was discovered by the watchman of the building at around 2:30 am on Wednesday. After investigating the matter, the police concluded that the man, who was staying in 15 the floor of the same building, was stealthily trying to meet his lover without his uncle's knowledge nor the woman's husband's.

Shaikh, the deceased man, had moved to Mumbai from Bihar and was staying with his uncle in the building near the BYL Nair Hospital. He was working as a lab technician at a private clinic. He had fallen in love with a 24-year-old married woman with the apartment who was staying with her husband in an apartment on the ninth floor, Times of India reports.

The two lovers would meet many times while the woman's husband was away. However, Shaikh's uncle had almost caught him one time and since then he was extra cautious. He used to climb from his 15th-floor apartment to the woman's ninth floor and later leave through the main door.

"He continued meeting his girlfriend but entered the flat through a window, which he accessed from the parapet. He reportedly went to meet her through this route a couple of times," an officer was quoted as saying by TOI.

Shaikh met his fatal end late Tuesday night when he went to the woman's apartment in the same fashion. "When he reached the flat window, he found the woman's husband at home. He then decided to return home. Since it had been raining for almost two weeks, the parapet had become slippery. All of a sudden he slipped from the ninth floor and landed on the ground floor," a police officer had said.

Shaikh was found by the watchman who was on his way to fill the water tank. He alerted the Agripada police who came and transferred Shaikh to Nair Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police also took the woman's statement who had said that she heard a thud when Shaikh fell but did not go to check the source of the sound since her husband was around.

The police have filed a case of accidental death.