A Pakistani news anchor was shot dead on Tuesday, July 9, over a personal dispute at Khayaban-e-Bukhari area in Karachi. Mureed Abbas, who worked with Bol News, and his friend Khizar Hayat were killed at a local café in the city's Defence area.

Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South, said that Abbas's friends informed the police that he had a monetary dispute with someone, reported Dawn. SSP South Sheraz Nazir told Geo News that they are investigating the element of personal enmity as the deceased had filed a police complaint against some individuals.

Abbas was brought dead to the hospital, said the executive director of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Seemin Jamali. She added that the journalist had multiple bullet wounds on the chest and abdomen.

Khizar Hayat was rushed to a private hospital and later succumbed to injuries.

The assailant has been identified as Atif Zaman, who opened fire at Abbas and Hayat from a white-coloured car, according to Geo News.

Kharal said that the police raided the residence of the assailant and caught him attempting suicide. "The suspect shot himself in the chest," he said, adding that he was admitted to the hospital and was in a critical condition.

The incident has been noted by the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kaleem Imam, who directed the DIG to furnish a report. He also directed officials to conduct a forensic examination of the murder site.