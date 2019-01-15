Humanity's morality and character have come into question after 16 puppies were found murdered in the NRS Medical College and Hospital campus in Kolkata on January 13.

A video has surfaced of two women beating the puppies up with a heavy club showing no remorse or conscience and the worst part is that no one made an effort to stop them.

They were only telling the women to stop but made no efforts to physically stepped forward and intervene.

If this isn't enough, an adult dog was also caught in the attack and was left bleeding with one of its eyes almost gouged out. In the video, it was tied up in a black plastic bag and a woman can be seen opening the bag to let it out.

Someone needs to be very cold-hearted to commit such atrocities to 16 puppies, who were all just a few metres long.

An autopsy report showed that the puppies died either due to internal bleeding in the stomach region or the brain caused by blunt force trauma.

Through the video, it is strongly suspected that two nursing students are behind the crime. The staff in the college also helped the police identify the scene of the crime.

"We have identified a nursing student, whose profile matches that of one of the women in the video, after scanning the video. We have questioned her but she has denied being present at the hostel on Sunday. We will question all other residents of the hostel on Tuesday as well as students of the dental college who shot the video," NRS Hospital deputy superintendent Dwaipayan Biswas, head of the three-member probe committee, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The police have charged the yet-to-be-identified assailants with non-bailable warrants with charges of Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and Section 11(1)(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (mutilating or killing any animal, including stray dogs, in a cruel manner) in the Indian Penal Code.

Twitter Reactions

Twitterati called out the killing of the puppies on social media

One man launched a petition seeking a harsh punishment for the assailants

Peta India: Harsh punishment for the perpetrators of killing 16 puppies in NRS, Kolkata - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/lgNNhrPLEp via @ChangeOrg_India — Sumit Dasgupta (@sumit348) January 15, 2019

Many others expressed their anger and asked for speedy justice

Warning: Graphic image. This is a photo doing the rounds on Facebook. These are the puppies that were murdered in #Kolkata Are our animal cruelty laws strong enough to give the (yet to be caught accused), a punishment befitting this crime of killing babies? #India pic.twitter.com/8wLigTwSRZ — Gitanjali Das (@GitanjaliDas89) January 14, 2019