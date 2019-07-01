PUBG Mobile has become a household name since its debut a little over two years ago. It has both fans and critics, who are fiercely defending or condemning the popular battle royale game. While recent updates to the game have painted positive light on the game, the latest incident that took place in Maharashtra raises a serious concern.

Cases of PUBG Mobile addiction aren't new, and some have even resulted in suicides, deaths and theft. In a shocking event reported by PTI, a 15-year-old boy stabbed his 19-year-old brother to death over a squabble involving PUBG Mobile.

According to the report, the elder brother, identified as Mohammed Shaikh, scolded his younger brother for playing too much of PUBG Mobile. Enraged with the victim, the young boy banged Shaikh's head against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with a pair of scissors, senior police inspector Mamata D'Souza was quoted as saying.

The injuries were serious and the nearby government hospital declared Shaikh dead on arrival. As for the 15-year-old boy, a case has been registered under section 302 for murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The tragic event has left many in shock, but it is not the first time we are hearing of such horrid incidents involving PUBG Mobile. In April, a class 10 student committed suicide after his parents scolded him for playing PUBG during exams.

Similar incidents involve a teen committing suicide after his parents refused to buy an expensive smartphone to play PUBG. A fitness trainer in Jammu was admitted to hospital after he harmed himself over addiction to the game. In another incident, 2 young adults died while playing the game near the railway tracks and were run over by an oncoming train.

Owing to several such incidents, PILs have been filed in different parts of India to ban the game. Recently, few cities successfully banned PUBG Mobile during the exam season. But the temporary ban was lifted post examinations.

Individual efforts to exercise caution while gaming is advised. Parents must be aware of their children's habits, especially when it involves using a smartphone extensively. Gaming for occasional recreation is not bad, but excessive gaming can affect academics and health as well.