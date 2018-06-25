Another student was recently found dead in a school, this time in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

The 14-year-old boy, who was studying in Class 9 in Sainik School in Kodagu, was found dead on Saturday, June 23.

His parents allege that he was murdered. The boy's family, as well as other residents of his village in Kushalanagar, protested outside the government hospital. They have alleged that the school sent the body to the hospital without informing the police.

The victim's father works as a sports coach in the same school. He had earlier complained to the school authorities that his son was being harassed by a few teachers, local media reports suggest.

The police have registered a case and have begun an investigation.

"Cadet Chingappa N P was declared brought dead by the PHC, Kudige, on June 23 at 8 pm. Earlier in the day, the cadet was counselled by the teacher for an act of indiscipline. In the evening, he was found unconscious in the washroom and taken to the hospital. The school is rendering all support to the police," the Sainik School said in a press release.

The news comes amid another such incident that occurred in Vadodara in Gujarat where a class 9 student was found murdered in the school's washroom.



This is latest in a series of cases where students have died in schools. Last year a 7-year-old boy was found murdered in a Gurgaon school. That incident caused a nation-wide outrage after the police caught a person, who was later found to be innocent. The case was then handed over to the CBI. The probe led to the arrest of a senior student.