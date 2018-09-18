A minor girl was allegedly raped and poisoned by a man in the Dibai town of Bulandshahr district.

The 13-year-old victim was declared dead during the treatment at a district hospital, just a few hours after the incident took place on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. Speaking to ANI, KB Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police said, "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway."

Last week, another minor girl was allegedly raped by her father for six months in Budhana town of the state.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother caught the accused red-handed. After being exposed, the accused also threatened the mother-daughter duo, however, they reached out to the police for justice.

Taking note of the rise in sexual crimes against women, the Central Government, earlier this year, approved the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which ensures stringent punishment for those convicted of raping girls below 12 years of age.