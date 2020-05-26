While the world was trying to catch up with the unpronounceable name SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his partner Grimes gave for their child, the couple announced that the strange moniker has been changed; only to make it more complex!

New name, new doubts

In an Instagram comment under one of Grimes' posts, a follower asked if the couple had changed the name of their newborn son due to California laws that require only alphabetical letters.

"Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?" read the comment. "X Æ A-Xii" wrote the singer in response although no reasons for the 'new' name were stated.

In her reply to another comment, Grimes wrote "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh." Apparently what intrigues the followers now is the new pronunciation of the name for some say calling 'twelve' in the name was much better than the roman numerals!

Musk explains the name

Earlier this month, Musk has announced the birth of a baby boy in a post on Twitter, revealing his son was called "X Æ A-12 Musk." The unique moniker was to underline the need for gender neutrality although the officials were not ready to accept the strange name with numerals.

As speculations regarding the former name's pronunciation grew wider, Musk had taken to podcast host Joe Rogan to explain the right pronunciation of his child's name. "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced 'Ash'... and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution," he said.

"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name," he had said then. The A-12 stood for "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever," added Musk.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, had also previously tweeted an explanation of the name. "X, the unknown variable," she wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

"A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)," read her tweet. The new way of pronunciation of the child's name is not yet disclosed by the parents.