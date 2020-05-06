With people coming up with rather unique names during the coronavirus pandemic, Elon Musk and Grimes have probably topped the list with a completely different and a 'never before' name for their son. Grimes and Elon Musk have been blessed with a baby and the couple is opening up about their newborn son's unique name, which is X Æ A-12. Their fans rather went into a tizzy about what the name meant and here it is.

Grimes, the 32-year-old singer, on Tuesday, confirmed that she and boyfriend Elon Musk have named their baby boy X Æ A-12. In a tweet, Grimes explained the unusual moniker and told its meaning down to the last letter. She first confirmed that the name was suggested by Musk.

What it means

She wrote, "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)."

Her post went viral and garnered over 17,000 retweets and almost 86,000 likes in no time.

This is Grimes' first child but Musk has fathered five sons from his previous marriage. After fans asking for a closer glimpse of the baby, Musk posted photos of the little one on both Twitter and Instagram.

The baby is seen sleeping in a blanket cozily and in another picture he is seen nestled in Musk's arms. Musk added a humorous photo filter that placed face tattoos around the newborn's eyes for which he Tweeted that it is never too young for some ink haha.

Grimes and Musk have been dating each other since 2018. The singer opened up about her pregnancy in January on Instagram after she shared a topless photo of herself with a baby bump and captioned her post, saying, "being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being."

The couple has not been very vocal about their relationship with one another.

Musk had tweeted that, "Mom & baby all good," and had added, "A few hours away!"

Grimes had earlier said while referring to her pregnancy, "I just didn't (really) understand what I was getting into. It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas (though), but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha."