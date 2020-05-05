Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, 48 and his 32-year-old girlfriend and Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes have welcomed their first child together on Monday evening. This is Grimes' first child. Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.

'Mom and baby all good'

Musk has been dating Grimes since 2018. Musk shared the happy news on social media writing, "Mom and baby all good." The gender of the child has not been revealed yet by the couple.

Earlier, in January, Grimes had sparked speculations that she was pregnant as she posted a topless photo with a graphic of an unborn child overlaid onto her stomach on Instagram. As social media was abuzz whether she is pregnant or not, Instagram reportedly removed her photo for violating its nudity policies.

Grimes later confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a candid post. She also said that the child was Musk's in an interview with Rolling Stones magazine, adding, "I do just actually really love my boyfriend." Adding further about their relationship, Grimes had said, "No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all."