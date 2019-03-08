Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's movie 118 has made decent collections at the worldwide box office in the first week (seven days). The film has emerged as the first Tollywood success post-Sankranthi.

The promos of 118 had generated a lot of hype and curiosity about the movie. It did not have any big competition, except the dubbed version of Ajith's Tamil film Viswasam and a small budget film Crazy Crazy Feeling. The movie was expected to start on a good note and become a hit for Kalyan Ram.

Released in a good number of screens, 118 started on an average note and collected Rs 2.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie garnered a positive talk and the word of mouth boosted its business over the weekend. The film also fared well on Monday, as it was a Shivaratri holiday for many audiences. As usual, its collection witnessed downward trend on the following days.

As per early estimates, 118 has collected approximately Rs 13.54 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. the movie has earned Rs 7.50 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 6.90 crore on its global theatrical rights. The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer has not only recovered their investment but also got them profit share in seven days.

Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#118Movie Released largely on Advance Basis has managed to recover the same already in most of the areas. Makers anyway are on the safe side and It is a now Boxoffice Hit as well. Only Success Post Sankranthi this year. #118Film."

The KV Guhan-directed thriller is expected to continue its dream run at the box office in the second week too. A trade analyst says, "118 has already surpassed the breakeven mark and entered the profit zone in the first week. With no big releases, the film is all set to have a successful second week too and the positive reviews and good word-of-mouth are likely to continue to drive the audience to the theatres."