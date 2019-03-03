Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's movie 118 has received a good opening at the worldwide box office on Friday and made a decent good collection on Saturday. It has earned 40 per cent of the investments in two days.

Before its release, 118 has good hype and promotions, but the trade pundits were sceptic about its prospects at the box office, as it clashed with Crazy Crazy Feeling and Ajith's Viswasam. However, the film registered decent occupancy and went on to collect over Rs 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.

The KV Guhan-directed movie received a positive talk from everyone and the word of mouth boosted its collection on the next day. The film 118 has collected approximately Rs 5.50 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. It has recovered around Rs 3 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 6.90 crore on its theatrical rights.

Dil Raju, who has distributed 118 in Nizam area, is very happy with its collection. Speaking at its success meet. He said, "The film has earned a share of nearly Rs 3 crore in its first two days. As a distributor, I'm very happy with its success and we are sure that the film will exceed our expectations at the box office in the coming days."

The movie 118 is the second production of PRO-turned-filmmaker Mahesh S Koneru, who bankrolled it under his banner East Coast Productions. He is thrilled and all thanks for the audience for making it a hit. He tweeted, "Thanks to one and all for the superb response. Grateful #118ThrillingBlockbuster #118Movie."

Nivetha Thomas took thank viewers for their wonderful response for 118. The actress tweeted, "#118Movie was a take on something interesting. It was my first release of 2019, and I wholeheartedly thank the audience who saw the film and gave it your support. Your genuine response and word of mouth positioned this movie in a better place. Thank you so much! ...."

Nivetha Thomas also thanked the members of the film unit for their work in 118. She added, "...to my team, @kvguhan sir, @NANDAMURIKALYAN sir, @shalinipandeyyy @smkoneru sir, Kiran garu,Tammiraju garu,Production unit,Direction&Camera dept., Drivers,hair&makeup team,fight masters, publicists.. thank you so much for your contribution to #118Movie Made it what it is.."