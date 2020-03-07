In a horrific road accident, 11 people were killed on the spot and four have been injured in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, March 7.

The road accident took place in the wee hours of March 7 when a Scorpio collided with a tractor on National Highway - 28 in Kanti Police Station area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The collision was so fierce that the Scorpio turned into pieces. The death toll may increase, police officials said.

Post the accident, Muzaffarpur police arrived at the spot. More than hundreds of people gathered at the incident scene. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The deceased are residents of Hathauri. The dead bodies have been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur.

In another similar incident, around 13 people, including women, children and a toddler, were killed and five critically wounded after a car hit a divider, entered the opposite lane and hit another car moments ago near Kunigal in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on March 6.

Of the victims, while 12 died on the spot, a child breathed his last in a hospital, they added. The injured were admitted to the hospital, the police said.

(With agency inputs)