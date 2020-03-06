At least 13 persons, including women, children and a toddler, were killed and five critically wounded after a car hit a divider, entered the opposite lane and hit another car moments ago near Kunigal in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday, March 6.

Of the victims, while 12 died on the spot, a child breathed his last in a hospital, they added. The injured were admitted to the hospital, the police said.

Accident occurred on the way to Dharmasthala

Among the dead, 10 were from Tamil Nadu and three from Bengaluru. All of them were pilgrims who were on their way to Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

There were five women and two children among the dead, the police said. "Thirteen persons have died. The incident occurred post-midnight. A car crashed against the road divider and another car collided with it," Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) K Vamsi Krishna said.

The police had to struggle to pull the bodies out from the mangled vehicles. On learning about the incident, relatives of the victims rushed to the spot.

