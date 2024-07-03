Eleven Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, were arrested from Agartala railway station for entering India without any valid travel document, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested the Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 13 to 36 years, from the railway station on Tuesday night just before they boarded a Guwahati-bound train.

Out of nine women detainees, three kids accompanied their three mothers.

The Bangladeshi citizens told the GRP personnel that they came to Tripura illegally to go to Delhi or other cities of India by train in search of jobs.

A Tripura police official said that they are investigating whether these Bangladeshi nationals are part of any human trafficking attempts.

With these fresh detainees, 33 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Agartala railway station in the last four days while over 92 citizens of the neighbouring country have so far been arrested in Tripura in the last two months.

All of the Bangladeshi nationals had entered Tripura through a clandestine route intending to go to other states in India, in search of jobs.

Despite most parts of the 856 km India-Bangladesh border in Tripura being already fenced and strict security maintained, Bangladeshi nationals are often being caught in the northeastern state.

