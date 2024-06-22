Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to shore up bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade and connectivity.

Hasina began her two-day visit to India on June 21. It is the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government.

In a post on X, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi extended a warm welcome to PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral discussions." He added, "The two leaders have met each other ten times since 2019, making unprecedented transformations in the relationship."

Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday. PM Modi welcomed his Bangladesh counterpart at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later, she paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. It is PM Hasina's second visit to the country in June. Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Friday at the invitation of PM Modi to hold bilateral consultations.

The visiting PM met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday evening, following which he posted on X, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership."

During her visit, Prime Minister Hasina will hold bilateral consultations with PM Modi besides her scheduled meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

(With inputs from IANS)