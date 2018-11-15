Mobile explosion incidents have become common and not specific to any brand. While Samsung burned a deep hole in its pocket with the whole Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, other brand phones have also received flak over mobile phone explosion incidents on a much smaller level. Apple joins the bandwagon with an iPhone X explosion incident that is being considered as a one-off case rather than a widespread issue.

Rahel Mohamad, owner of the 10-month-old iPhone X that exploded during a software update, shared photos of the exploded device and said that the phone "got hot and exploded." Mohamad, who's based in Federal Way, Washington, told Gadgets360 that he was using the official Apple Lightning cable and wall adapter and that he had stopped charging the iPhone X before the explosion.

"When I held the phone it was very hot and I drop the phone immediately. Then it started to smoke." Mohamad told the publication.

Mohamed also said that the iPhone X was being in the process of getting updated to iOS 12.1 and had just restarted to complete the process when it started to smoke and caught fire. Mohamad's issue was quickly addressed by Apple Support on Twitter and according to the user's latest tweet, he has shipped the burnt iPhone X to Apple for investigation.

Update: Apple is unable to see me until Tuesday which is a whole week. I’ve mailed in the iPhone instead for further investigation. — Rocky Mohamadali (@rocky_mohamad) November 15, 2018

Apple hasn't responded to the issue officially, which means what triggered the explosion remains entirely unknown at the moment. Will Mohamed receive a free replacement to his in-warranty iPhone X is also unknown at the moment.

As for the rest of the iPhone X users, there's no need to panic. This appears to be a one-off case as many users have updated to iOS 12.1 and haven't reported any issues as serious as explosions or overheating.