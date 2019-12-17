At least 10 people were arrested on Tuesday for indulging in violent protests and setting vehicles afire during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia University's New Friends Colony. The students maintained that they did not engage in violence during the protest.

According to the senior police officer, "Out of the 10 arrested, three are bad characters of the area. They were identified and put under arrest. He added, "raids are being carried out in various parts of Delhi's southeast districts to nab those who indulged in violence during protests and confirmed that none of them were Jamia students. Also, two separate cases were registered against the unknown people for rioting on Monday.

Jamia Millia protests

On Sunday, protesters had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony during a demonstration against the Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, police and firefighters injured.

The force, thereafter, used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob and entered the Jamia university campus. Jamia authorities and students claimed they had nothing to do with the violence and arson during the protest and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and disrupted the peaceful march.

'We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us' - PM Modi

Amid the Citizenship violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday, December 16, to express concern over the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country. "Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi emphasised on the fact that the need of the hour is to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. Modi said, "We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance."

Assuring Indians, PM Modi said, "I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India."