At least one jawan was martyred and four others were injured in an encounter between the Shasatra Seema Bal and Naxals in the forests of Taldangal in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Sunday, June 2.

Around five Naxals have also been shot dead, the Superintendent of Police, Y S Ramesh, reportedly said.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

A search operation was being conducted, when the Naxals reportedly opened fire on the security forces, triggering the encounter.

Earlier, 11 security personnel were also injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the wee hours of May 28 in Jharkhand's Saraikella district.