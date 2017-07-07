While all rival brands are winding up the Android Nougat roll-out scheme for their devices, Xiaomi has not even released the software (public version) to any of its phones.

However, things are about to change for the Xiaomi fans, as the Chinese company will soon commence Android Nougat-based MIUI v9 deployment. Huang, vice president (marketing), Xiaomi has shared an image of Android Nougat-based MIUI v9.0 hinting the company is done with the development and testing and might roll out the update to the public soon.

Also read: After Google Home and Apple HomePod, Samsung set to take on Amazon Alexa-powered Echo with AI-based Bixby smart speaker

Furthermore, the official Xiaomi community blog, citing the company executive, has confirmed MIUI 9 will be released before August 16. Though the company has taken way too much time to deliver the Nougat update, it has done a commendable job in releasing incremental updates (security patches, bug-fixes) to its devices.

Now, the company will soon bring the Nougat features and also its own custom features to Xiaomi Mi and the Redmi series phones.

Here is the list of Xiaomi device eligible for MIUI 9 update:

Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5, Mi Note (1st Gen) , Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X, Mi MIX, Redmi Note 4, Mi 5c, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4X.

Select devices in the list such as Mi 6, Redmi 4X and Mi 5c will be further upgraded to v7.1. And, the upcoming Mi Max 2 and Mi Mix 2, Redmi Pro 2 (aka Xiaomi X1) are said to run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the box.

What's coming in Android Nougat?

The Android 7.0 Nougat comes with Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Keep an eye on this space for latest updates on Xiaomi products and Google Android Nougat release schedules.