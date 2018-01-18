Xiaomi's success in the smartphone arena can only be described by the sheer number of smartphones it managed to sell last year. But if you thought the Chinese company manufactures only smartphones and accessories, think again. Xiaomi has an expanding TV range and the company has just added a new 50-inch Mi TV 4A to the lineup.

Last year, Xiaomi had launched the Mi TV 4A series and the new 50-inch TV is the 6th addition to the series so far. The earlier models include 32-inch, 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TVs.

The new 50-inch Mi TV 4A has been priced at CNY 2,399 which roughly translates to around Rs 23,840. However, the company hasn't yet made it clear if it plans to launch new TV in other markets outside of China, including India. But if Xiaomi decides to launch the TV in India at this price point, it could destroy the competition and create a new market for affordable large screen TVs, just as it did with smartphones in the country.

Xiaomi 50-inch Mi TV 4A Specifications

Talking about the specifications of the new Mi TV 4A, the 50-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A sports a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution display and a 60Hz refresh rate with support for HDR10+ HLG. The TV offers 178-degree wide viewing angle and 5000:1 contrast ratio.

The Mi TV 4A series features a frameless design and comes with an integrated Mi TV Bar with 10 speakers, 2 wireless rear satellite speakers and a subwoofer. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio with dual up-firing speakers which, Xiaomi claims, offer "an immersive 3D sound experience."

The new 50-inch Mi TV 4A is based on Android TV OS with MIUI TV interface on top, and it also features an AI-based recommendations UI called PatchWall. The PatchWall UI is a layer on top of the Android TV OS which relies on deep learning AI technology, to give content-based recommendations.

Apart from that, the 50-inch Mi TV 4A comes equipped with a 64-bit, 1.5GHz Amlogic L962 quad-core processor along with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The TV comes with 2GB of RAM and there also 8GB of internal storage onboard.

The connectors on the TV include 3HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, AV input, 1 ethernet port and an S/PDIF audio output port. Apart from that the TV also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby and DTS HD Audio decoding support.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A also comes with a Mi Bluetooth Remote Control, with features such as Bluetooth, Speech Recognition, Mi Touch and Infrared.

The TV is available for pre-bookings in China and will go on sale from January 23 onwards. Xiaomi is also said to be offering a CNY 100 (approx. Rs 1,000) off on the TV as an introductory offer.

As of now, Xiaomi TVs are not yet available in India. However, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had said in December that the company is planning to enter the TV market in India soon.

