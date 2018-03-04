Earlier in the week, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain and Mi TV head Sudeep Sahu tweeted that the company would launch a new smart TV in India this month. Now, the company's own e-commerce website has jumped the gun and listed the television model along with price details, sparking off excitement among fans.

There was speculation that Xiaomi might release 40-inch Mi TV 4A for Rs 17,500 on March 7, but it has come to light that the 43-inch Mi TV 4C will instead make the debut on the coming Wednesday for Rs 27,999.

For those unaware, Mi TV 4C comes in 4K for 55-inch and Full HD for 43-inch models in China. The TVs support HDR 10, HLG, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS Audio. There's also a blue light-reducing mode so that it reduces strain on the viewers' eyes.

The Mi TV 4C is powered by 64-bit class Amlogic T962 quad-core processor.

The 43-inch and 55-inch – costs ¥1,849 (around Rs. 19,000) and ¥2,649 (approximately Rs. 27,200) in China, respectively. We believe, the 43-inch model, which is listed for Rs 27,999 in the Mi India e-commerce site, might be probably due to RAM and storage upgrade, as the device is having 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the same model in China, comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage and also another reason for cost hike, might be due to high import duties.

We just have to wait a few more days to see what Xiaomi has in store for us. The company's first smart TV for India—Mi TV 4—is a flagship smart TV killer; with the arrival smaller versions for lesser prices, just like the feature-rich and affordable Redmi series phones, Xiaomi will give reigning leaders Samsung and LG, sleepless nights this year.

Stay tuned. Follow us on @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi Mi TV 4 series.