She came, she saw, she conquered! Wonder Woman had a remarkable summer. The DCEU movie not only reigned over the box office this summer, it also shattered records — becoming the highest-earning origin movie by beating Man of Steel's box office collection, overtaking Deadpool's collections and many more.

Following the spectacular win, the Warner Bros has confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 is in the making. However, it was not until now that the studio and DCEU confirmed that Patty Jenkins would return at the helm.

For those of you who don't know, the June 2017 release grossed about $409 million at the box office and $813 worldwide.

Confirming Jenskins' return, Variety reports that she will not only take charge of direction but will also contribute as writer and act as producer.

While the news was expected following the rave reviews to Wonder Woman, it is Jenkins' pay packet that has left many agape. The director is being paid a whopping $8-9 million for her duties in Wonder Woman 2! And that's not all: It is reported that Jenkins will have a substantial share of box office grosses of the sequel as well.

This deal makes Jenkins the highest paid female director in Hollyowod history. This is a remarkable jump considering her deal for the first Wonder Woman. Hollywood Reporter reveals that Jenkins was paid $1 million for her stint in the establishing Diana's story.

The increased payscale brings the director to the level of Zack Snyder — who was reportedly paid a similar amount for Man of Steel — resulting in a breaking of the glass ceiling of sorts.

After Wonder Woman 2 was confirmed a couple months ago, Jenkins had teased that the superhero might be seen in the US this time.

Fans will have to wait and watch what Jenkins has in mind. Wonder Woman 2 is slated for release in 2019.

But before that, Gal Gadot will reprise the role in Justice League, which releasing on November 17 this year.