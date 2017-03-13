Five BPO employees in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar were arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman on Sunday. The men reportedly locked her in a flat and took turns to rape her before she jumped from the balcony to escape.

The five suspects were identified as Lakshya, Vikas Kumar, Naveen, Swarit and Prateek. They were charged with gang rape, illegal confinement and unnatural sex under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was registered at the Pandav Nagar police station against the five, who work in different private call centres.

On Saturday, the woman was taken to a flat by her friend Vikas, who knew the five men. He met her in Munirka, where she lives with her two children, and asked to bring her to a friend's party. He reportedly left the flat after leaving the woman there. He said he would pick her up in the morning after work.

"The woman left with him and on the way met two of his friends. The three brought her to the flat where their three other friends were already present. Vikas stepped out after sometime, leaving the woman with the five men," said a police officer quoting the woman's complaint.

The men reportedly forced her to consume alcohol and when she was intoxicated they allegedly locked her in the flat and took turns to rape her. They threatened to harm her if she screamed or tried to escape.

At 5.30 am on Sunday, she managed to reach the balcony and jumped because of which she received injuries on her legs. She alerted some passersby about what happened to her who then informed the police.

"The rape survivor was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medical treatment and examination. She sustained minor injuries in her legs. We registered a case and arrested the five youths," said Omvir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east).