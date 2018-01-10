Frequent headaches, nausea, tiredness and depression are some of the common problems faced by many people in their day to day lives. This could be the signs of a simple problem: magnesium deficiency, according to a nutritionist.

Rick Hay, a London-based nutritionist and author of The Anti Ageing Food & Fitness Plan, says that magnesium deficiency can cause depression, migraines, insomnia, cravings and even eye twitches.

According to the nutritionist, eye twitches and tiredness are some of the common signs of magnesium deficiency.

"Magnesium is part of the body's natural energy production system and contributes to energy release. One of the most common ways magnesium deficiency can manifest is through eye twitches," he said.

The nutritionist also said that this mineral plays an important role in how body manages its sleep cycle and promotes good sleep.

"Magnesium contributes to the normal function of the nervous system thereby offering nervous system support which may then assist with sleep disturbance," Hay said about insomnia.

An earlier study had indicated that intake of magnesium supplements before bed could cure sleep disorders. According to the study conducted in 2012, 500mg magnesium taken before bed for eight weeks had a positive impact and reduced insomnia.

Hay also explained how magnesium deficiency can cause depression. "Magnesium has a role in hormonal regulation and may also help blood sugar balance which can help with mood issues such as depression and anxiety," Daily Mail quoted him.

However, the nutritionist revealed that there is only "limited evidence" on the connection between migraine and magnesium deficiency.

"Although evidence for magnesium's role in migraine treatment is limited it's very promising. This effect on reducing the severity of migraines was probably due to magnesium's hormonal regulating benefits and its muscle relaxation properties," Hay said referring to a study that claims that use of Magnesium Oil Spray for three months can reduce the frequency of migraines.

Here are nine signs of magnesium deficiency:

Fatigue

Mood Swings

Sleep Problems

Eye Twitch

Muscle Spasms

Migraines

Cravings

Irregular Heartbeat

Skin Problems

How to improve Magnesium level in body?

Magnesium level in a person's body can be increased by including magnesium rich food in the daily meal. They are green leafy vegetables, brown rice, nuts, wholegrain bread, meat, fish and dairy products.

Consumption of magnesium supplements can also help in improving the level of this mineral in a person's body. But oral supplements may have side effects as they may cause stomach upsets and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

So, Magnesium cream could be used as an additional supplement of this mineral. "For fast-acting use, magnesium chloride has an impressive rate of absorption," said Hay.