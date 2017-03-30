It not just te skies and space where UFO sightings have taken place, a number of strange objects have been seen rising from under the sea, or even diving into it.

A ginormous flying object was reportedly seen rising from the sea in the Gulf of Mexico and recorded by an anonymous source, earlier this month, according to alien hunter Tyler from Secure Team10.

The Gulf of Mexico is located 80 miles southeast of New Orleans.

This flying object was seen by an offshore supply vessel's (OSV's) crew member. The chief engineer of the OSV stated that the mysterious craft was five times larger than the vessel he was on. The object reportedly rose out of the sea to a height of 40 feet and then vanished.

"At close to 7pm on March 21, just before dusk, myself and four of the crew members aboard our vessel saw a craft that appeared to be five times our 240-foot vessel in length," the witness said.

"My line of sight was about 1/4 mile from our vessel. There was a rig behind the craft about a half a mile away. I used this to help gauge the size of the craft," he added.

According to his statement, the "underwater UFO" was visible for just 40 seconds. The strange thing was that despite the craft rising out of the water, there was no sign of any water dripping off it.

The UFO vanished at a phenomenal pace, at an angle of 30 degrees, the chief engineer revealed.

"We spoke via telephone with this witness, and he seemed to us to be unusually sober-minded," a NUFORC spokesperson stated, as quoted by Express. The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), is a US-based organisation that accumulates data on such sightings.

There were more than 50 more people present on nearby vessels who might have also seen this mysterious flying object, the source stated.

NUFORC requested any other witnesses to come forward and contact them.

This information was given to a French magazine -- Top Secret – which stated its source was anonymous.

Here are some more shocking photographs of UFOs by the alien hunter from Secure Team 10:

This bizarre image was captured by a US submarine -- USS Trepang -- in the Arctic ocean way back in 1971.

The alien hunter revealed that these unidentified objects were leaked to a French paranormal magazine -- Top Secret -- in 2015 by an unknown source.

A cigar-shaped craft captured by the US submarine in 1971 in the Arctic.

These bizarre photographs were released by a UFO research website -- The Black Vault.

Another strange object photographed from the submarine.

Have a look at the video right here for more details: