According to several reports, quite a few of the WWE superstars are falling victim to viral meningitis. The pro wrestling promotion issued a shocking statement late Friday mentioning that the upcoming TLC pay-per-view will see a major change of matches.

Roman Reigns has been replaced by Kurt Angle, while Bray Wyatt has been replaced by AJ Styles. Full story here.

Reigns and Wyatt are possibly being quarantined as a precaution, while it is also being claimed that the likes of Bo Dallas, Wyatt's real-life brother, and WWE announcer JoJo, rumoured to be the lady-love of Wyatt off-late, too are victims of the virus.

The extent of damage done to the WWE superstars are yet to be found.

Only the WWE roster, meanwhile, is not vulnerable to this contagious virus, off late. Illinois' Batavia City School District has stated on Friday that a student from the Batavia High School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.

"It is caused by a virus and is not fatal. It can be caused by any one of the common cold or intestinal viruses," read a letter from the Batavia City School District, accessed by the New York newspaper Democrat and Chronicle.

"The difference is, it affects the lining of your spinal cord and brain. It is spread by person-to person contact, or a cough, just as the common cold virus is. The symptoms of meningitis can be fever, stiff neck and tiredness, along with sore throat, cough or intestinal symptoms."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes the disease as:

Viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord. It is often less severe than bacterial meningitis, and most people get better on their own (without treatment). However, it's very important for anyone with symptoms of meningitis to see a healthcare provider right away because some types of meningitis can be very serious, and only a doctor can determine if you have the disease, the type of meningitis, and the best treatment, which can sometimes be lifesaving. Babies younger than 1 month old and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness from viral meningitis.

Treatment of viral meningitis