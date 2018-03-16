Samsung has been steadily expanding the Android Oreo rollout for the unlocked Galaxy S8 across the world since early February. Verizon models have now started getting Google's chocolate milk cookie-flavored mobile OS in the US.

Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S8 [review] and the S8 Plus are the first US-based carrier-locked variants to receive the Android Oreo update (with build numbers R16NW.G950USQU2CRB9 and R16NW.G955USQU2CRB9, respectively). However, the OTA (Over-The-Air) software is expected to reach all corners of the country in a couple of days, as it is being carried out in phases.

Here's how to check for OTA software update on Samsung phones:

Go to Settings>> About Phone>> Software update>> Check Update

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over v7.0 Android Nougat, including faster booting, extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (February 2018), and Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

It also comes several new features such as Smart Text Selection, which improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select the text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A noteworthy aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Besides the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung has integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both the lock screen and Always on Display, a Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View, which lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery.

Improved font size, color, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only), Samsung Pass with autofill service, high-contrast keyboard option and more features are also in store.

In a related development, Samsung Turkey released the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) details of Android Oreo for the Galaxy Note8 and also for several Galaxy S series phones.

If things go as planned, the Galaxy Note8 [review] is the next in line to receive the Oreo update March 30, followed by the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge that will get it April 13 and the 2017-series Galaxy A7, which is slated to receive the update May 25.

Other than the Galaxy Note8, S7 and A7 (2017), Samsung is expected to deploy Android Oreo on the 2018-series Galaxy A8 and the A8+, as they were released in January this year. The South Korean got panned for launching new phones with the outdated Android Nougat and is sure to make amends by making Android Oreo available to the new Galaxy A8 as early as possible.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and Samsung products.