Against all odds, Caroline and Stefan got married in the penultimate episode of the final season of The Vampire Diaries.

The entire wedding was planned so that the gang could take down Katherine, who is now in charge of Hell. Although they expected Katherine to make her presence felt before the vows were made, she was missing in action. But it looks like she was aware of the love of her life Stefan's wedding beforehand as the Petrova doppelganger had left Caroline a gift – a necklace.

The wedding ceremony went without any untoward incident until Matt's mom decided to wreak havoc. Kelly went on a stabbing spree so as to avoid getting sucked back into hell and Vicki rang the bell, and the episode ended with Bonnie collapsing. Have we seen the last of Kat Graham's character?

The final episode of The Vampire Diaries will air next week and it will see Nina Dobrev reprising her role as Elena Gilbert. Elena has been in a magic-induced sleep since the Season 6 finale, thanks to Kai who linked her life to Bonnie's in such a way that Elena will not wake up as long as Bonnie lived. Now that Elena is set to return, it could only mean that Bonnie is dead. Also, executive producer Julie Plec had earlier revealed that one major character will die before the vampire drama comes to an end.

The finale is titled I Was Feeling Epic and the promo shows an emotional Damon and Elena reunion. The synopsis for Season 8 episode 16 reads: "With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan and Damon fight their greatest enemy in one last, epic battle."