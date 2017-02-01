The Union Budget (Budget 2017) for the financial year 2017-18 will be presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. We will bring you the live updates on the budget, its impact on stock markets, proposals on income tax, corporate tax, capital gains tax and views on GST, in addition to reactions by experts and analysts. This will be the fourth budget by the Modi government; will it be a populist one?

The budget will be presented in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where the stakes are high for the BJP. Further, it will be India's first unified budget, incorporating provisions for Indian Railways, marking a break from a 92-year-old tradition.

What to watch out for:

Views on demonetisation and notes returned to the banking system.

Hike, if any, in minimum exemption limit for individual tax payers

Reduction, if any, in corporate tax rates

Incentives for senior citizens

Changes in capital gains rates or lock-in period for holding assets

Initiatives, if any, to push digital transactions

Statement on allowances for Central government employees

Commitment to fiscal deficit targets

Tax collection, both direct and indirect

Disinvestment target for FY2018

Listing of public sector undertakings

This will be the penultimate full-fledged budget to be presented by the Modi government, as the one in 2019 will be vote-on-account before going for Lok Sabha polls (general elections).

With the Opposition perceiving the BJP as going defensive over demonetisation in the recent past even though the BJP may not acknowledge it, reactions of the Congress and the AAP to the budget will be interesting.

While the Congress is the BJP-SAD combine's main challenger in Punjab, the going for the BJP is likely to get tougher in the context of the ruling SP and the Congress forming alliance, posing a formidable challenge to the BJP. The AAP is fancying itself as seizing power in Goa and Punjab.

In the context of the recent model code of conduct kicking in, it would be interesting to see whether the Modi government manages to push sops to woo voters without incurring the wrath of the Election Commission of India.

The stock markets are also certain to react to budget proposals and it would be interesting to see how indices swing.