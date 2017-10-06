A new video of UFO sighting has been doing rounds on YouTube which shows a UFO hovering over the Yellowstone Supervolcano, located in the US, which is considered as one of the biggest natural threat to the human civilisation.

The alien craft spotted can be seen passing by across the left of the screen and it appears to be metallic and reflective. Yellowstone National Park, where this volcano is situated, is an area of great interest for UFOlogists, UFO hunters and alien enthusiasts as the region is popular for UFO sightings.

As per media reports, this footage was captured on 9 June but was uploaded on the internet recently and it was titled "Impressive UFO near the Yellowstone Volcano".

In another incident that took place in late 2016, an unknown tiny craft was seen flying by the Supervolcano. A video of this occurance was soon uploaded on the internet by a used named Jeanetta Foresta, which she named "Things R flying all over - overnight" which went viral.

"There were more than four at the beginning and this is overnight so there is no sun to reflect off of a plane," Foresta posted, as quoted by Express

Popular controversy theorist and UFO blogger Scott C Waring too shared his views regarding this sighting on the website ufosightingsdaily.com and stated that various glowing orbs are found moving over the Yellowstone, which can attract both alien as well as human tourists.

"Why wouldn't aliens be interested in the Earth's natural wonders?

"The movement is proof its not Venus or a hot air balloon. If you knew the truth about the abundance of alien ships, craft and species around us every day, it would blow your mind," Waring stated.

Watch the latest footage of the UFO sighting captured on 9 June:

More about the Yellowstone Supervolcano:

The Yellowstone Supervolcano is an ancient active volcano which is known for its stunning features like 10,000 hot springs, terraces, mud pots and geysers including the cone geyser named Old Faithful.

The volcano is known to erupt in every 600,000 years and it last erupted 600,000 years back. This became a cause of concern for NASA as it is can wipe out the human civilisation.

NASA researchers even thought of taking steps to save people from this disastrous situation as this supervolcano is considered more threatening than an asteroid collision.

Brian Wilcox of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at the California Institute of Technology said: "The most important thing with this is to do no harm,", was quoted as saying by BBC.

"If you drill into the top of the magma chamber and try and cool it from there, this would be very risky. This could make the cap over the magma chamber more brittle and prone to fracture. And you might trigger the release of harmful volatile gases in the magma at the top of the chamber which would otherwise not be released," Wilcox concluded.