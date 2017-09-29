Tovino Thomas is a rising star in Mollywood and the actor's much-awaited movie Tharangam hit the theatres across India on Friday, September 29.

Check: Malayalam movies to watch this week

Tharangam has locked horns against Dileep's Ramaleela, Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha and Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms.

Storyline of Tharangam

Tharangam is a crime-comedy entertainer that narrates the misadventures of two bumbling cops. Featuring a cast of colourful characters each with their own agenda, the film has elements of comedy, action, fantasy, suspense and romance.

In an earlier interview with International Business Times, India, Tovino had stated that Tharangam deals with a totally fresh subject.

Check: Ramaleela review || Udaharanam Sujatha review

Cast and Crew

Tovino and Balu Varghese appear in main roles in the film as Padmanabhan Pillai (Pappan) and Joy C, respectively. Santhy Balachandran and Neha Iyer play the female lead roles in the black comedy thriller. Vijayaraghavan, Manoj K Jayan, Shammy Thilakan, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Sijoy Varghese and Alecier Ley also form the ensemble cast of the movie.

Tharangam is the debut directorial venture of Dominic Arun, and the filmmaker has co-scripted the movie with Anil Narayanan. While Ashwin Renju has composed its music, Deepak D Menon and Sreenath S have handled the cinematography and editing departments, respectively.

Most importantly Tharangam marks the entry of Tamil superstar Dhanush in Mollywood as a producer, who bankrolls the project under the banner of Wunderbar Films.

Promo videos

The teaser, trailers and pre-release teaser of Tharangam look different and have already raised the expectations of the audience from the flick.

Check out what viewers have to say about Tovino Thomas' Tharangam movie:

Forum Reelz‏

#Tharangam | Interval Good First Half With Some Fantasy Elements And Connecting Btw The Characters Through Various Situations #Tovino. Good first half followed by a avg second half , good performance from lead casts.

Tom Babu

#Tharangam interval. Has been decent so far. All depends on second half...

-