Tis the time to be jolly!

And celebrities find all kinds of fun, freaky and weird ways to celebrate their holiday season. Right from innovative Christmas greeting cards to creative Christmas gifts, celebs try to outdo each other, sometimes even themselves, every year. Having said this, a few celebrities take holiday spirit to a creepiest turn. And this time, the celebrity that has ruined the Christmas spirit and Santa Claus for us is Tiger Woods.

The14-time major championship winner golfer has shared a photo on his Twitter handle captioned: "Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!" The so-called tradition sees a shirtless Wood sporting a white wig, sunglasses, a white dyed goatee and becoming someone called Mac Daddy Santa.

While the picture has left many of us shocked (obviously in disgrace), the picture left all of us asking what exactly this tradition is. And why do we get to see it. Neither does Twitter, which is why Twitterratis went on a frenzy when the picture popped up Twitter timeline. While some blocked the image, Twitterratis found another opportunity to troll.

.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016

OK, let’s face facts. It’s the holidays and most of us are NOT checking for Tiger Woods on any level. So.@TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/CFfTXXNN02 — TOBIAS CHULU (@tobias_chulu) December 23, 2016

Why is Tiger Woods tweeting pics of Wayne Lineker? https://t.co/0TFln1KidS — #4. (@ThatMunichNight) December 23, 2016