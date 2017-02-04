Reliance Jio free 4G data offer has completely changed internet tariff in India with all major telecom companies being forced to survive the competition by cutting data rate. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now introduced a new data tariff plan to counter Reliance Jio.

Reliance Communications first came up with its Jio plan offering high-speed 4G data, HD voice call, HD video call, SMS, and Jio apps to Jio SIM users for three months before it was extended by another three months till March 31. It has bow being reported that Reliance Jio users can avail free 4G data and several other services till June 30 for just Rs 100.

BSNL appears to have taken internet tariff war seriously as it has come up with successive data plans of late. It has now slashed 1GB 3G data to just Rs 36, which is one of the lowest in the industry. The Rs 291 plan offers 8GB with a validity of 28 days as against 2GB given earlier, and 2GB data can be availed at Rs 78. The new offers begin on February 6.

The state-run BSNL had recently announced Rs 439 plan that offers free local and STD calls for three months.

Vodafone India had also announced attractive tariff plans recently. Its postpaid users can now avail 3GB of 4G data, 1GB of non-4G data, 100 free text messages, unlimited local and STD calls and free incoming calls on national roaming for Rs 499.

Vodafone postpaid users can also opt for Rs 999 tariff that offers 8GB of 4G data with free calling, 5GB of non-4G data, 100 free text messages and free incoming national roaming. It had earlier offered 22GB data at Rs 999.