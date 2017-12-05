Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday, December 4, due to prolonged illness. He was 79. Draped in tricolour, the actor was given a state funeral. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor were present during his last rites.

Also read: Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

His death has marked the end of an evergreen era but the legend will always remain immortal through his immense contribution to the Indian cinema.

Shashi Kapoor funeral over: Here's the last picture of the veteran actor [PHOTOS]

Last year, Shashi Kapoor was seen in a jovial mood when he hosted a Christmas party for the entire Kapoor clan. But sadly, the actor will be missed this year and more years to come.

While the entire nation is on a emotional ride after his sad demise, comedian Varun Grover tweeted a rare picture of Shashi Kapoor sharing his warmth at the Prithvi theatre with Ranbir Kapoor who was very close to the veteran actor.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's blog dedicated to 'incredibly handsome man' Shashi Kapoor will bring tears in your eyes

The picture shows Ranbir Kapoor on his knees to greet Shashi Kapoor outside the Prithvi theatre when he came to watch a premiere show in a wheel chair.

Also read: Shashi Kapoor [1938-2017]: Demise of the Big Four of Kapoor clan marks the end of an era

The comedian also shared a trivia about Shashi Kapoor. "He'd rarely miss the premiere show of a new play. Sitting outside by the Prithvi Cafe, waiting patiently for the gates to open, he'd smile gently at the awestruck admirers, and return their pranaams with equally genuine namastes. A part of Prithvi Theatre is gone today," Varun wrote.

Shashi Kapoor's Rare and Unseen pics

"He was the incentive for us to catch the premieres of new plays at Prithvi. It was not (just) about seeing a star from the golden era but that image - the sheer island of calm in the middle of bustling with art-lovers & aspiring artists in Prithvi arena - was compelling. He seemed to have decoded the ephemera puzzle - the idea of letting go. Evident in his choice of films too, late 70s on. Jennifer Kendal & he nurtured Prithvi, an institution that gives many artists careers/solace. He was there till his last, to watch time bring in new voices," he added.

He'd rarely miss the premiere show of a new play. Sitting outside by the Prithvi Cafe, waiting patiently for the gates to open, he'd smile gently at the awestruck admirers, and return their pranaams with equally genuine namastes.



A part of Prithvi Theatre is gone today. pic.twitter.com/xvzTlMoHBt — वरुण (@varungrover) December 4, 2017

He seemed to have decoded the ephemera puzzle - the idea of letting go. Evident in his choice of films too, late 70s on.



Jennifer Kendal & he nurtured Prithvi, an institution that gives many artists careers/solace. He was there till his last, to watch time bring in new voices. pic.twitter.com/q4vvK2sqkE — वरुण (@varungrover) December 4, 2017

Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal together laid the foundation of the iconic Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 which currently stands in the heart of the Mumbai city. His wife died of cancer in 1984.

Also read: Shashi Kapoor dies at 79: Remembering the legend through his immortal dialogues

Kapoor appeared in 116 films out of which he played the protagonist in 61 of them.

The actor is survived by his three children: Karan, Kunal and Sanjana Kapoor.