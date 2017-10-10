The much awaited bilingual anthology movie Solo, made in Malayalam and Tamil, released in Kerala on October 5. On the same day, the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer also had a grand worldwide premiere in both the languages in the UAE with the cast and crew watching it with fans at Galleria Cinema in Dubai.

Dulquer, who enjoys a massive fan base in the Middle-East, was given a grand welcome there.

"Had the most wonderful time for the #Solo premier !! Thank you Phars film and all the event organisers for a wonderful event and more than anything thanks from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came and gave us so much love !! Love you Dubai !!," Dulquer posted on his social media page.

Director Bejoy Nambiar, three heroines of the anthology movie — Neha Sharma, Arthi Venketesh and Sruthi Hariharan — were also present at the event. However, actress Dhansika, who played the character Radhika, a blind dancer in the first movie World of Shekhar, gave a miss to the grand event hosted by actress Meera Nandan and RJ Vysakh.

Before watching the solo with the audience, Dulquer also mesmerised his fans by singing he popular fast song Roshomon from the movie and thanked all his fans for their support every time he visited Dubai.

