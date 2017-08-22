The rare astronomical event -- Total Solar Eclipse -- took place on August 21, after almost a century.

A man named Nick Pope, who had worked for the UK MoD in the 1990s had predicted that UFOs would be spotted during this rare event.

Pope even participated in activities related to UFO investigations, as reported by Express.

His prediction did come true! Mysterious objects were sighted hovering in the skies in different places in the US during the eclipse by many.

People who saw these unknown flying objects were baffled, confused and even excited. Some of these strange objects were illuminating which flew in different formations, while some were just standing still in the sky.

Check out these mysterious objects in the video right here: