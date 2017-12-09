Most of us have faced that moment when we try hard to sleep quickly but are unable to do so. There are various sleeping pills and medicines that doctors prescribe to combat sleeplessness, but these non-alcoholic drinks can help you sleep faster and more peacefully.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2017: Weird items launched this festive season

1. Tart cherry juice

A research has revealed that tart cherry juice helps people sleep faster. The study was carried out by researchers from School of Nutrition and Food Sciences at Louisiana State University. They conducted the study on eight people who were suffering from chronic insomnia and were more than 50 years of age. Four of these partakers were given tart cherry juice and the rest were given placebo. It was observed that those who drank tart cherry juice before sleeping could sleep faster and a rise of 84 minutes was observed in their sleeping time.

2. Valerian root tea

The extract of this herb is used in herbal medicines; it helps in improving sleep and also acts as anxiety and stress reliever. The herb is known for helping people sleep better right away after consuming it.

Valerian is safe and gentle to use, but a few people suffer from side effects after consuming it. The tea usually has a calming effect on the nervous system as per Paleohacks blog. Boil a teaspoon of loose leaf dried valerian root in water for 10-15 minutes, strain it and have the tea. As the herb has a bitter taste you could add some honey to sweeten it a bit. Drink this sleepy-tea around half an hour before going to bed.

ALSO READ: Here's how you can heal love bites faster

3. Golden Milk

This is a very simple recipe which includes a cup of non-dairy milk or vegetable milk like coconut milk, one or half a spoon of turmeric, pinch of black pepper, a small bit of ground ginger and a cinnamon. You can add some honey or sugar in the drink if you like.

ALSO READ: Food allergies rise 377% in 10 years: Western diet, junk food and peanuts to blame

Golden milk is said to improve digestion, boost immunity, keeps inflammation at bay and all these features help in promoting a peaceful sleep. The drink also helps the body in absorbing essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium.