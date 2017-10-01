HMD Global Oy, the official brand licensee of Nokia, during the launch of Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February had confirmed that the devices would get the Android Oreo update and also get software support for two years, but never specifically mentioned whether they will get 2018-series Android P or just the security patches.

Now, the Finnish company during Q&A session at the Nokia 8 launch event in the Philippines has guaranteed that all the launched phones Nokia launched will get Android P.

In the video (courtesy, Nokia Revolution) published on Facebook, we can see Shannon Mead, country manager (Philippines), HMD Global Oy reaffirming that all the existing phones such as Nokia 8, 6, 5 and even the budget MediaTek CPU-based Nokia 3 too will get two years software support including the Android P.

This is a welcome gesture by HMD Global Oy that is sure to gain traction from pure Android enthusiast and possibly lead to Motorola fans migrate to the Nokia camp, as the former is accused of betraying its patrons by dropping several devices from the Android Oreo update eligible list.

Motorola, after facing a backlash from the fans, it added Moto G4 Plus to the list, but still left out several models including the 2017-series Moto E4, E4 Plus, Moto C and C Plus.

Now, that HMD Global Oy has promised to release Android P to its low-end model Nokia 3, it remains to be seen whether Motorola make an another u-turn in the coming days.

In a related development, HMD Global Oy has already started beta testing on Android Oreo update for the Nokia 8 series and is expected to roll-out the public version by the end of October.

On the other hand, Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series are slated to get Android Oreo before the end of December.

