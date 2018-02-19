Tata Motors was easily one of the major exhibitors at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 as it had showcased vehicles from hatchback to heavy-duty truck. The highlights from the Tata Motors were the H5X and 45X concepts. It looks both the concepts are just the beginning of the automaker's future product strategy as it has teased yet another model ahead of its debut at 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6.

Tata Motors is a regular exhibitor at the Geneva Motor Show held at the Geneva Palexpo in the Swiss city for the past 20 years. The mysterious model teased via social media channels of Tata Motors is a tribute to the automaker's association with one of the largest motor shows in the world.

The teaser image sheds only a few details. It shows the left part of the long bonnet section with a prominent line and that indicates the model will feature a clamshell bonnet. Slim headlamp and vertical fog lamp can be spotted and both will come with LED treatment.

A report in Autocar claims the mysterious model in question will be a sedan concept in production form that will go up against the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. After the discontinuation of the Indigo Manza, Tata Motors has no presence in the segment and hence the upcoming model is set to fill the void.

The sedan will be based on the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) that also underpin the 45X premium hatchback. Like the H5X and 45X concepts, the sedan concept will feature a flamboyant design and it will have a long stance.

It will also feature, Tata Motors' new Impact Design 2.0-based approach and that will ensure segment-leading wheel sizes, strong fenders, three-dimensional 'humanity line' and other styling elements.

The sedan in the production form is expected to draw power from more powerful versions of its Revotron petrol and Revotorq diesel engines. In addition to the manual gearbox, Tata Motors is expected to offer a dual-clutch transmission, as an option. In line with the Tata Tiago and Tigor electric and JTP versions, the new sedan is expected to get electric and powerful heart later.

Source: Autocar